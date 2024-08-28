Treated Wastewater Discharge Notice Issued For Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches

Residents in the Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches area may notice the odour of sewage during an upcoming release of the treated wastewater from the Stoney Point Sewage Treatment Facility, which is located south of the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area.

The treatment and release are scheduled to start on Thursday, August 29th, 2024, and is expected to last 14 days, including weekends.

The water will be tested prior to and during release to ensure it meets standards set by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP). The water is discharged through a series of local drains, ultimately into Lake St. Clair.

Sewage lagoons, like the facility in Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches, are treated and discharged based on guidelines approved by the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks. All of Lakeshore’s sewage treatment facilities are owned by the Municipality, operated by the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA), and regulated by the Province of Ontario.