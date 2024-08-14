Tickets Issued At Windsor’s Dangerous Intersections

SunnyNow
Wednesday August 14th, 2024, 4:17pm

Crime & Police News
On Tuesday, several tickets were handed out at some of Windsor’s most dangerous intersections: 3100 block of Howard Avenue, Howard Ave at E.C. Row, and Forest Glade Drive at Tecumseh Road East.

In total, police issued 24 tickets. Violations included misusing plates, failing to surrender a permit, driving without insurance, speeding, running a red light, using a cellular device while driving, and stop sign infractions.

