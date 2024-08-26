Suspect Charged With Arson After Backyard Deck Fire

Windsor Police has arrested a 40-year-old man on arson charges after the back deck of a home was set on fire.

Police say that shortly before 4:00pm Sunday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Janette Avenue. Police arrived on scene and found a man suffering from severe burns sitting in the grass. Following a brief investigation, they learned that a verbal altercation had occurred between the man and the occupants of a home in the 400 block of Caron Avenue.

After the argument became physical, the man poured gasoline on the backyard deck and intentionally set fire to the soaked wood. He then jumped off the deck and fled on foot, travelling a short distance before officers located him on Janette Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later arrested.

He has been charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson causing damage to property.