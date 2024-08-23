Suspect Arrested For String Of Commercial Thefts

Windsor Police has charged a 38-year-old man with a string of commercial thefts.

Police say that between May 11th and August 17th, 2024, Windsor Police received reports of thefts from multiple retail stores involving a male suspect with the same description. In all eight incidents, the suspect entered a store, selected power tools, outdoor equipment, or other products, and left without paying for the items.

In addition to these thefts, the suspect was also captured on video surveillance using a stolen debit card and fleeing the scene in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The Windsor Police Target Base Unit launched an investigation and identified the suspect as Lester Markham. On August 21st, 2024, officers arrested Markham following a vehicle stop in the 3600 block of Wyandotte Street East.

He is charged with the following:

Theft under $5,000 (x 9)

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited (x 2)

Possession of property obtained by crime (x 2)

Use of a credit card obtained by crime

Failure to comply with conditions of probation

Failure to comply with a release order

In August 2023, Markham was released from custody with a condition prohibiting him from possessing any debit or credit card not in his name. Following a separate conviction in May 2024, he was issued a court order not to have care or control of a motor vehicle.