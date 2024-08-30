Suspect Arrested After Police Seize Firearm And Over $12,000 In Drugs

An investigation by the Windsor Police Service has led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man and the seizure of a loaded firearm and over $12,000 in illegal drugs.

On August 28th, 2024, police located an individual suspected of trafficking drugs at a parking lot in the 4600 block of Seminole Street. Officers from the Emergency Services Unit (ESU) quickly arrived and boxed in the suspect’s vehicle, at which point he rammed their police car in a failed attempt to flee. Police soon removed the suspect from his vehicle and arrested him after a brief struggle.

During the struggle, an officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was admitted to hospital, where he was treated and released.

Incident to the arrest, police seized a loaded Glock 26 9mm handgun, 19 tablets of diazepam, 15.5 tablets of oxycodone, three cellular phones, and $11,880 in Canadian currency.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle returned 162 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 11 grams of cocaine, and 29 grams of crack cocaine, as well as three additional cellular phones and two digital scales.

The total value of drugs seized during the operation was $12,447.50.