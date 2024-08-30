Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Windsor Essex

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Windsor and Essex County.

Hazards:

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

Heavy rain, 30 to 50 mm per hour.

Risk of a tornado.

Timing:

Late this afternoon through this evening.

Discussion:

A cold front is expected to track east across the region this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead and along this front. The main threats with these thunderstorms are strong wind gusts and heavy rain. Small hail is also possible. The threat of a tornado cannot be ruled out.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.