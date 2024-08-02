ThunderstormNow
Quick Response Leads To Arrest For Assault And Bicycle Theft

Friday August 2nd, 2024, 1:43pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police has arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to an assault and the theft of a bicycle.

Police say that shortly before 9:00pm last night, officers responded to a report of a man with a weapon at the intersection of Riverside Drive East and Marentette Avenue. Auxiliary members in the area quickly gathered information and provided officers with a description of the suspect.

Officers learned that an individual had observed a man riding a bicycle that had recently been stolen from his business. When the person approached the suspect and showed him a photo of the bicycle on his phone as proof of ownership, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened the victim. The suspect then took $40 from the victim and fled the scene.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect a short distance away.  He has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and possession of property obtained by crime.

