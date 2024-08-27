Police Seek Suspect Following Multiple Dumpster Fires

Windsor Police are seeking a suspect who intentionally set fire to three commercial dumpsters earlier this month.

Police say that during the early hours of August 6th, 2024, officers responded to reports of three separate fires in South Windsor. Two dumpsters were set ablaze in the 2800 block of Howard Avenue, while a third dumpster was lit on fire in the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Investigators have since obtained images of a suspect who is believed to be responsible for all three fires.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build. At the time of these incidents, he wore a white t-shirt, black jeans, and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.