Police Looking For Missing Windsor Man
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 6th, 2024, 8:25am
Windsor Police are looking for assistance in locating 49-year-old David Farron, who was last seen around 8:00am Monday morning.
Farron is a white male, 6’3” tall, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue/green baseball cap, brown t-shirt, white shorts, and red/white running shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.
