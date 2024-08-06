Police Looking For Missing Windsor Man

Windsor Police are looking for assistance in locating 49-year-old David Farron, who was last seen around 8:00am Monday morning.

Farron is a white male, 6’3” tall, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue/green baseball cap, brown t-shirt, white shorts, and red/white running shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.