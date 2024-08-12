Police Looking For Missing Person

Windsor Police are seeking assistance locating 28-year-old Ian Valiquette-Nakhoul, who was last seen around 2:00pm on August 10th, 2024, in the 3000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Ian is described as a white man, 5’8″, 170lbs, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white and black “Bench” jogging pants.

If you see Ian or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the police immediately.