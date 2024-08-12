Police Looking For Missing Person
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 12th, 2024, 1:59pm
Windsor Police are seeking assistance locating 28-year-old Ian Valiquette-Nakhoul, who was last seen around 2:00pm on August 10th, 2024, in the 3000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Ian is described as a white man, 5’8″, 170lbs, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white and black “Bench” jogging pants.
If you see Ian or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the police immediately.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message