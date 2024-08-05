Mostly CloudyNow
Police Looking For Missing Person

Monday August 5th, 2024, 8:47am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are asking the public for help locating 29-year-old Nyong James.

James was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Sandwich and Chewett, close to Mckee Park.

He is described as 6’3″ and approximately 190lbs.

Police say he was last seen via Snapchat wearing a blue shirt covering only his shoulders.

If seen, you are asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.

