Police Looking For Missing Person
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 5th, 2024, 8:47am
Windsor Police are asking the public for help locating 29-year-old Nyong James.
James was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Sandwich and Chewett, close to Mckee Park.
He is described as 6’3″ and approximately 190lbs.
Police say he was last seen via Snapchat wearing a blue shirt covering only his shoulders.
If seen, you are asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.
