Police Looking For Missing Person

Windsor Police are asking the public for help locating 29-year-old Nyong James.

James was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Sandwich and Chewett, close to Mckee Park.

He is described as 6’3″ and approximately 190lbs.

Police say he was last seen via Snapchat wearing a blue shirt covering only his shoulders.

If seen, you are asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.