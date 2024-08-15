Police Looking For Missing Man

Windsor Police are looking for help to locate 37-year-old Regan Doyle, who was last seen this morning at 9:30am in the area of 400 Wyandotte Street East.

He is described as a white male, 5’10”, with a medium build and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap, grey t-shirt, black, white and grey plaid shorts, black socks, and no shoes. He may be in possession of a shopping cart.

If seen, contact Windsor Police immediately.