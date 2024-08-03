HazeNow
PHOTOS: Hogs For Hospice Rides To Point Pelee

Saturday August 3rd, 2024, 11:08am

More than a thousand riders came out to Hogs for Hospice in Leamington, Saturday morning.

The three day motorcycle rally takes place at Seacliff Park on Lake Erie.

The weekend-long party has something for everyone to enjoy, including concerts, the best organized, registered ride in Ontario, a freestyle motocross show, a custom bike show, bike games, vendors, a beer garden, axe throwing and much more.

