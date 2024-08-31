One Charged With Arson, One Wanted In Chatham

One person has been charged, and one person is wanted after a fire left dozens displaced last Sunday in Chatham.

The fire at a Chatham-Kent-owned building at 99 McNaughton West affected 90 of the building’s 120 units.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Police say that Erin Ott, 30 years old of Chatham, has been arrested and charged with arson disregard for human life. She was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing. As a result of the bail hearing, she has been remanded into custody until her next court date of September 5th, 2024.

Leonard Greason, 48 years old of Chatham, is currently wanted by the chatham-kent police service for arson-disregard for human life. Greason is also known to frequent London, Ontario.

On Friday, Chatham-Kent officials said that preliminary findings of the multiple ongoing investigations, the building cannot be occupancy until it is made safe through remediation and repair.

At present, it is estimated that getting residents back into the building will take at least several months, with an exact timeline remaining uncertain until the investigative work is completed to determine the scope of work required for each section of the building to be safe and compliant for occupancy of residents.

There is currently no power to the building, and significant work must be done to repair life safety systems such as fire alarms and hot water. There has been severe fire damage to the mechanical room, as well as some parts of the building, while other sections have been damaged to a lesser extent by water and smoke.

The Canadian Red Cross has been contracted to establish an emergency evacuation centre at the former St. Agnes School property. The Red Cross will also be providing meals to individuals staying at the evacuation centre. While Chatham-Kent has an agreement with Indwell to purchase the school, since the sale has not yet closed, Indwell has graciously agreed to allow the Municipality to use it in the short term.

The transition to move residents of 99 McNaughton Ave from hotels to the evacuation centre has commenced.

“I want to stress that we are doing everything we can to get everyone affected into longer-term stable housing until the building is made safe again,” said Josh Myers, Director of Housing Services. “Our primary concern is the safety and security of the those displaced. Our Employment & Social Services and Housing Services teams are working non-stop to provide social supports and secure stable long-term accommodations for all tenants impacted by the fire. For those affected, case managers will be reaching out as soon as possible to continue the process of transitioning residents into longer-term housing.”

Up-to-date information, resources, and details on donation locations can be found at www.letstalkchatham-kent.ca/99-mcnaughton.