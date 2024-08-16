Man With Canada-Wide Driving Ban Charged In Impaired Driving Hit-And-Run Collision

Windsor Police has charged a 51-year-old man with multiple offences following a hit-and-run collision in Amherstburg.

Police say that just after 11:00am on August 14th, 2024, an eastbound pickup truck in the 9400 block of Malden Road had veered into westbound traffic and collided with two vehicles. Despite losing a front tire in the collision, the truck continued westbound.

No one was injured as a result of the collision.

Officers quickly located the vehicle and arrested the driver at Middle Side Road and 2nd Concession Road North.

The driver, Chad Patrick White, has been charged with the following offences:

Failing to stop after an accident

Operation of a vehicle while prohibited

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

Excessive blood alcohol concentration

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Failing to comply with a release order

In May 2024, White was issued a Canada-wide driving ban.

In July 2024, he was placed on conditions to remain in his residence at all times, stemming from several charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, choking, uttering threats, possession of scheduled substance, and failing to comply with a release order.