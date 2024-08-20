Man Arrested For Robbery In Chatham

Police in Chatham-Kent have arrested a suspect for robbery.

Police say at 12:50pm on August 16th, 2024, they responded to a robbery at a bank on Lacroix Street in Chatham. Officers learned the man entered the bank wearing a surgical mask and demanded a specific amount of money from a teller. The teller complied, and the man fled with the cash.

A few days later, on August 19th, 2024, at 1:45pm, police responded to another robbery at a business on Richmond Street in Chatham. The man walked into the business wearing a storm trooper mask and demanded money from the employees. After a short interaction, the man left empty-handed.

Officers quickly attended the area and located the man walking a short distance away.

Using CCTV footage, surveillance cameras, and witness statements allowed the Chatham-Kent Police Service to link both robbery incidents to the same individual.

The 49-year-old man was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where he was held pending a bail hearing. He has been charged with disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence and two counts of robbery.