Four Impaired Drivers Charged In 22 Hour Period

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police arrested four drivers in over 22 hours this weekend with alcohol-related driving offences.

The first was around 11:24pm on August 17th, 2024, when officers responded to a complaint of a single vehicle driving erratically on County Road 20. Officers located the vehicle in the Town of Essex.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

The 62 years-of-age Essex has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The second was around 1:13am on August 18th, 2024, in Lakeshore when a vehicle approached on officer from the rear and proceeded to pass the officer at a high rate of speed. The officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

The 33 years-of-age of Essex has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Around 3:15am on the same date, an officer was on patrol on County Road 42 in Lakeshore and observed a vehicle driving over the posted speed limit. The officer conducted a traffic stop.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer believed the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to a local detachment for further testing.

The 31 years-of-age Windsor has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Then, later that evening, on August 18th, 2024, officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on County Road 22 in the Town of Tecumseh.

The investigating officer located the vehicle and upon conducting a traffic stop, suspected the driver had consumed alcohol. The driver was placed under arrest and taken into custody.

The 65 years-of-age, of Tecumseh has been charged with operation while impaired – alcohol and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

A 90-day administrative driver’s license suspension and a 7-day vehicle impoundment was issued to all four drivers.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired by drugs or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.