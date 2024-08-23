Fatal Collision On Highway 401

OPP are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

Police say that the multi-vehicle collision happened around 10:20am Friday in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 between Gracey Side Road and Comber Side Road.

While officers were investigating the collision, which resulted in a traffic slowdown, at approximately 10:38am, a secondary collision occurred involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck.

As a result, the driver of a tractor-trailer was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer was uninjured and remained at the scene.

Details about the deceased individual will be withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

The Westbound lanes of Highway 401 remain closed at Exit 56 (Country Road 42).

Police are seeking witnesses, and anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision should contact the Lakeshore OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.