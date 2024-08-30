MistNow
Erie Migration District School Opens To Students Tuesday In Kingsville

Friday August 30th, 2024, 9:02am

Kingsville
0
0

Erie Migration District School is set to welcome students from kindergarten to grade 12 starting Tuesday in Kingsville.

The new school will replace Kingsville District High School, Kingsville Public School and Jack Miner Public School, located east of Jasperson Lane and south of the Kingsville Arena.

It twill be home to around 1,045 elementary students and 753 secondary students.

