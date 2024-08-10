Driver Clocked Going 94 km/H Over The Limit In Tecumseh
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 10th, 2024, 3:36pm
A driver in Tecumseh was clocked going 94 km/h over the posted speed limit of 80 km/h early Friday morning.
OPP pulled the 21-year-old driver over on Highway 3.
The driver was charged with stunt driving, their vehicle was impounded, and their driver’s licence was suspended.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook