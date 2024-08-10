CloudyNow
Driver Clocked Going 94 km/H Over The Limit In Tecumseh

Saturday August 10th, 2024, 3:36pm

Tecumseh
0
0

A driver in Tecumseh was clocked going 94 km/h over the posted speed limit of 80 km/h early Friday morning.

OPP pulled the 21-year-old driver over on Highway 3.

The driver was charged with stunt driving, their vehicle was impounded, and their driver’s licence was suspended.

 

