Contractor Arrested For $600,000 Home Renovation Scam

Windsor Police has charged a 41-year-old contractor with allegedly defrauding homeowners out of nearly $600,000.

Police say that following a comprehensive investigation by the Financial Crimes Unit, Robert James Jones has been charged with defrauding 10 individuals out of a total of $593,247 between March 2021 and June 2023.

Jones allegedly solicited deposits ranging from $20,000 to $115,000 from victims under the guise of completing various construction projects. In one reported instance, Jones accepted a $20,000 deposit, initiated excavation work on the property, and then requested an additional $75,000 to continue the project. After receiving the additional funds, he failed to return to complete the work.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones in June 2024. Officers located and arrested Jones at a business in the 300 block of Riverside Drive East.

He has been charged with ten counts of fraud over $5,000 .