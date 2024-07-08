SunnyNow
30 °C
85 °F
Mainly SunnyMon
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
28 °C
82 °F		Periods Of RainWed
25 °C
77 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Tecumseh Road East Lane Reductions Set To Start Until November

Monday July 8th, 2024, 1:19pm

Construction
0
0


A significant city road is about to see some lane reductions.

Starting on Wednesday, July 10th, Tecumseh Road East will have lane reductions between Central Avenue and Pillette Road for water main and road rehabilitation.

The work is expected to last until Friday, November 29th, 2024.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message