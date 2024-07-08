Tecumseh Road East Lane Reductions Set To Start Until November
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday July 8th, 2024, 1:19pm
A significant city road is about to see some lane reductions.
Starting on Wednesday, July 10th, Tecumseh Road East will have lane reductions between Central Avenue and Pillette Road for water main and road rehabilitation.
The work is expected to last until Friday, November 29th, 2024.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook