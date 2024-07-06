Mostly CloudyNow
Police Searching For Missing Person

Saturday July 6th, 2024, 3:43pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are asking the public for help in locating 35-year-old Nikhil Baby, who seen around 7:30pm on July 5th, 2024.

He is described as an East Indian male, 5’8”, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a high-visibility orange vest, khaki pants, and work boots.

If you see Nikhil, you are asked to contact Windsor Police immediately.

