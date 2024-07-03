Mostly CloudyNow
Driver Charged For Going Double The Speed Limit

Wednesday July 3rd, 2024, 4:18pm

LaSalle
A 38-year-old male from Tecumseh was charged with stunt driving after he was observed driving 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on the 700 block of Highway 18 late Friday morning.

LaSalle Police say that an officer was conducting radar enforcement in the area when the offence took place.

Their vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and their licence was suspended for 30 days.

