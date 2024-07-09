Crash Stops Rail Traffic Monday Night

One person is charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

Police say that aroind 10:35pm Monday ,a vehicle struck the guardrail near a train crossing on Tecumseh Road and Bedell Street.

Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services transported the lone occupant of the vehicle to a hospital in Windsor with non-life-threatening injuries. All rail traffic was halted at the scene to facilitate the investigation and removal of the disabled vehicle.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A 57-year-old of Tecumseh is charged with adult operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs and adult operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration.

The accused was released from custody and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

The line was reopened to rail traffic just before 3:00am.