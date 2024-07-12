Crackdown On Intimate Partner Violence Related Warrants Leads To Six Arrests

The Windsor Police Service has arrested six people during an operation targeting suspects with outstanding warrants for intimate partner violence (IPV) offences.

This week, the Special Victims Unit, alongside the Problem-Oriented Policing and Emergency Services Units, conducted searches at various locations to round up wanted suspects. Those arrested were all sought on IPV-related charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, assault choking, uttering threats, and breaching probation.

“Domestic and family violence are among the most frequent incidents reported to Windsor Police,” said Staff Sergeant Richard Sieberer of the Special Victims Unit. “These arrests highlight our dedication to holding suspects accountable.”

Intimate partner violence has been declared an epidemic in Windsor and nearly 100 other Ontario municipalities. To combat this, the Windsor Police Victim Assistance Unit collaborates with community partners to educate the public and support victims.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.