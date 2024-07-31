Amherstburg Resident Wins $78,261 With Lotto 6/49
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 31st, 2024, 4:06pm
Laresa Grondin of Amherstburg can has won a Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $78,261.10 in the July 6th, 2024 Lotto 6/49 draw.
The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas+ on Sandwich Street in Amherstburg.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook