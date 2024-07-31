Amherstburg Resident Wins $78,261 With Lotto 6/49

Laresa Grondin of Amherstburg can has won a Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $78,261.10 in the July 6th, 2024 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas+ on Sandwich Street in Amherstburg.