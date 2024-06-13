Windsor Police Issue Parental Abduction Alert
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 13th, 2024, 5:11pm
Windsor Police are requesting the public’s help locating 8-year-old Elay Pena Garcia and his mother, Jenny Garcia Neris.
Police say Elay Pena Garcia is wearing a blue and orange shirt, blue Champion shorts and white Puma shoes.
Jenny Garcia Neris has brown hair with highlights, a blue jacket, a black shirt, leggings, and green, pink, and yellow shoes.
If you see either of them, you are asked to contact police immediately at 519-258-6111.
