Windsor Police Issue Parental Abduction Alert

Thursday June 13th, 2024, 5:11pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are requesting the public’s help locating 8-year-old Elay Pena Garcia and his mother, Jenny Garcia Neris.

Police say Elay Pena Garcia is wearing a blue and orange shirt, blue Champion shorts and white Puma shoes.

Jenny Garcia Neris has brown hair with highlights, a blue jacket, a black shirt, leggings, and green, pink, and yellow shoes.

If you see either of them, you are asked to contact police immediately at 519-258-6111.

