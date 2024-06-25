Mostly CloudyNow
Suspect Wanted For Assault With A Weapon

Tuesday June 25th, 2024, 1:21pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for assault with a weapon.

Police say that on June 23rf, 2024, officers responded to a grocery store in the 800 block of Goyeau Street for a reported theft and assault. Officers learned that after being escorted out of the store for theft, the suspect punched an employee and threw a liquid substance at him before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 30 years old, 5’2″ tall, with a skinny build and dark red hair.  At the time of the incident, she wore a black tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

