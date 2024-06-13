Suspect Arrested Following Robbery With A Firearm

Windsor Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection to an armed robbery.

Police say that just after 9:00pm on June 12th, they responded to a report of a person with a gun on Dufferin Place. Through investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, confronted an individual who was travelling down the street on a bicycle.

The suspect demanded that the victim surrender his bicycle. When the victim refused to comply, the suspect revealed a black handgun tucked in his waistband. The suspect then stole the victim’s bicycle and departed from the scene.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The victim did not sustain any injuries in relation to this incident.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue. The 28-year-old has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of a firearm while prohibited and failure to comply with a probation order.