Summer Festival Preview: Highland Games
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Thursday June 20th, 2024, 4:30pm
The Highland Games return Saturday at a new venue, the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village.
The day features may ways to celebrate Scottish and Celtic culture and enjoy competitions, entertainment and a variety of vendors.
You can learn more on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook