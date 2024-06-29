Stabbing On Wyandotte Street
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday June 29th, 2024, 4:07pm
Windsor Police are on the scene of a stabbing in the area of Wyandotte Street and Church Street.
Police have not released any details but ask anyone with information or video of the area to contact them.
Westbound Wyandotte from Church is closed, and Bruce is at Wyandotte Street.
