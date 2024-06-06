Police: Streets And Parking Lots Are Not Racetracks

Windsor Police have stepped up their efforts to crack down on motorists who use parking lots and other public spaces for unlawful activities, such as racing.

Police say that these unsanctioned gatherings often lead to excessive noise, speeding, and reckless driving that puts both participants and bystanders at risk.

Over the last several weeks, police say they have deterred, disrupted, and dispersed several illegal car rallies. Many of the participants at these events received significant fines and other penalties.

Police plan to continue monitoring these gatherings and enforcing the law in accordance with the Criminal Code of Canada, the Highway Traffic Act, and the Trespass to Property Act.

The Windsor Police Service urges anyone who encounters an illegal car rally or knows about an upcoming gathering to contact us at 519-258-6111.