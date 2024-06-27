Mostly CloudyNow
Police Seek Suspects After Six Trucks Set On Fire

Thursday June 27th, 2024, 2:19pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Windsor Police Service seeks to identify arson suspects after six commercial vehicles were deliberately set on fire.

Police say that just before 5:00am June 27th, 2024, six unoccupied vehicles were set on fire at a commercial property in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West.

No injuries were reported after the incident, but the vehicles sustained approximately $1 million in damages.

Investigators with the Windsor Police Arson Unit urge residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence that can assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

 

