Police Arrest Machete-Wielding Man

Windsor Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly chased someone with a machete.

Police say that just after 2:00pm on June 19th, 2024, officers responded to a report of a man wielding a machete and running after an individual in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers obtained a description of the suspect and quickly located and arrested him near the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Pelissier Street.

No one was physically injured during the incident, but a machete was recovered during the arrest.

Julian Browning has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.