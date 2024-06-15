PHOTOS: Friday Evening At The Polish Village
Anna Millerman
Saturday June 15th, 2024, 10:10am
This weekend and next, Windsorites can delight in the tastes, sounds and traditions of many cultures and many nations in our own backyard.
Here are some sights from the Polish Village Friday evening in Windsor.
Find more information on all the weekend villages here.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook