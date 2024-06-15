SunnyNow
PHOTOS: Friday Evening At The Polish Village

Saturday June 15th, 2024, 10:10am

Community Photos
0
0

This weekend and next, Windsorites can delight in the tastes, sounds and traditions of many cultures and many nations in our own backyard.

Here are some sights from the Polish Village Friday evening in Windsor.

Find more information on all the weekend villages here.

