Pet Of The Week: Meet Oatmeal Raisin
Sunday June 30th, 2024, 12:00pm
Oatmeal Raisin – 2 months – Female – Domestic Medium Hair
Hello, I’m Oatmeal Raisin, a kitten with a big heart. I’m a bit shy, but don’t let that fool you. I’m also fiercely independent. I love to explore and find cozy corners for naps. My days are filled with quiet adventures. I may not be the first to greet you, but I promise to be there when you need a friend. I’m not one for loud noises, but a gentle purr is my way of saying ‘I trust you’. I’m seeking a patient companion who understands that trust takes time.
