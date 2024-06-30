Mostly CloudyNow
19 °C
67 °F
Mainly SunnySun
21 °C
70 °F		SunnyMon
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyTue
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Pet Of The Week: Meet Oatmeal Raisin

Sunday June 30th, 2024, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0

Oatmeal Raisin – 2 months – Female – Domestic Medium Hair

Hello, I’m Oatmeal Raisin, a kitten with a big heart. I’m a bit shy, but don’t let that fool you. I’m also fiercely independent. I love to explore and find cozy corners for naps. My days are filled with quiet adventures. I may not be the first to greet you, but I promise to be there when you need a friend. I’m not one for loud noises, but a gentle purr is my way of saying ‘I trust you’. I’m seeking a patient companion who understands that trust takes time.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message