Motorcyclist Arrested After Fleeing Scene Of Collision

Tuesday June 11th, 2024, 11:39am

Crime & Police News
A 24-year-old motorcyclist has been arrested and charged after fleeing the scene of a motor vehicle collision.

Police say the accident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue. They say a motorcyclist travelling northbound on Pierre Avenue struck the passenger side of an SUV driving eastbound on Wyandotte Street East.

The motorcyclist fled the scene but was quickly located and arrested in a nearby alleyway. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A stretch of Wyandotte Street East was closed for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.

The driver has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident and failure to comply with a release order.

