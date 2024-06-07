CloudyNow
19 °C
66 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
21 °C
70 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
23 °C
73 °F		SunnySun
24 °C
75 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Inspection Of Commercial Motor Vehicles Nets Almost 50 Charges

Friday June 7th, 2024, 11:16am

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, OPP (Ontario Provincial Police), and MTO (Ministry of Transportation) inspected commercial motor vehicles on Thursday, and 48 enforcement actions were issued.

The charges addressed things including equipment, driver, and moving violations.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message