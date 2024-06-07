Inspection Of Commercial Motor Vehicles Nets Almost 50 Charges
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 7th, 2024, 11:16am
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, OPP (Ontario Provincial Police), and MTO (Ministry of Transportation) inspected commercial motor vehicles on Thursday, and 48 enforcement actions were issued.
The charges addressed things including equipment, driver, and moving violations.
