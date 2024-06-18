Habitat For Humanity Windsor-Essex Seeks Partnership On Developer Proposals For All Municipal Lands Ready For Development

Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex is asking all developers to reach out to Habitat for Humanity if seeking an affordable housing partner on proposals.

With Expressions of Interest being sought out from the City of Windsor for development on municipal lands, officials say that it is imperative development practices evolve to minimize environmental impact while maximizing social and economic benefits. To this end, HFHWE is calling upon land developers across the region to embrace densification, and affordable ownership options in their projects to address the housing crisis.

“We stand at a critical juncture where the decisions we make today will shape the future of our community, our children, and our children’s children,” says Fiona Coughlin, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex. “Land developers have a significant role to play in creating resilient communities.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

By collaborating with industry partners; local, provincial, and federal governments; and community stakeholders, Windsor-Essex can create a built environment that enriches the lives of all residents by using the following pillars as guideposts:

Social Responsibility: Promoting affordable housing, prioritizing community engagement and social inclusion through design, revitalizing neighbourhoods, and enhancing access to amenities and green space for all residents.

Economic Viability: Fostering innovation in sustainable technologies, and ensuring long-term economic prosperity through resilient development practices, mixed use, and mixed income neighbourhoods.

Environmental Stewardship: Implementing green building practices and minimizing carbon footprint through energy-efficient design and construction techniques.

“We believe affordability in development is not just a choice, but a responsibility,” said Coughlin. “Together, we can build a future where prosperity is synonymous with social equity and environmental stewardship.”