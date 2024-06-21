Four People Found Deceased In Harrow

The Essex Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is currently engaged in a death investigation in Harrow.

Police say that they were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30pm on June 20th, 2024, where they located four deceased individuals.

OPP says that while the cause of death and their identities cannot yet be confirmed, but investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Postmortem examinations will be conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in London.

The investigation by the Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

The investigation is in its early stages, and they say no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see a large police presence for the next several days.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.