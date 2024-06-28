Farmers’ Market Canceled Due To Severe Weather Warnings
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday June 28th, 2024, 5:42pm
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association has canceled the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market for Saturday, June 29th.
The decision to cancel the event was reached after carefully monitoring the weather forecast. The combination of lightning and thunderstorms poses significant risks, including potential harm to attendees, damage to equipment and infrastructure, and logistical challenges that cannot be adequately mitigated. .
