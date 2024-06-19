Drug Bust In Leamington

One person is facing numerous charges after police executed two search warrants at residences and two vehicles in the Municipality of Leamington.

Police say at 4:30am on June 18th, they executed warrants at locations on Elliott Street and Talbot Street East.

Police seized significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and Xanax with an estimated street value in excess of $365,000. A photo of the seized drugs, drug trafficking paraphernalia, currency, mobile phones and body armour is attached to this media release.

Shelldon Stewart, 41-years-old of Leamington, is charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) offences:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Fentanyl (two counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine (two counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine (two counts)

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Xanax

Possession of Proceeds of Crime –

The accused appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor for a bail hearing on June 18th, 2024, and will be held in custody to make another court appearance on June 25th, 2024.