Do You Know This Person?

Tuesday June 18th, 2024, 12:55pm

Crime & Police News
The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for a theft.

Police say that on June 13th, 2024, this suspect allegedly stole $2,200 worth of merchandise from a pharmacy in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

She is described as a white female, 40 years old, approximately 5’9” and 170 pounds. At the time of the incident, she wore a red sweater, blue pants, white shoes, and a black sweater around her waist.

If you can identify the suspect, contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

