ThunderstormNow
27 °C
80 °F
Chance Of ShowersFri
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersSat
33 °C
91 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
30 °C
86 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Death Investigation In Harrow

Thursday June 20th, 2024, 3:55pm

Crime & Police News
0
0

Essex OPP are at the scene of a death investigation at a residence on County Road 13 in Harrow.

Police say that there is believed to be no additional threat to public safety.

They say to expect a heightened police presence in the area.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message