Death Investigation In Harrow
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday June 20th, 2024, 3:55pm
Essex OPP are at the scene of a death investigation at a residence on County Road 13 in Harrow.
Police say that there is believed to be no additional threat to public safety.
They say to expect a heightened police presence in the area.
