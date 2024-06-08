8-Year-Old Cyclist Hit In Lakeshore

An 8-year-old boy was transported to hospital with serious injuries after a cyclist was struck in Lakeshore.

OPP say it happened around 9:00am on June 27th, 2024 involving the cyclist and a minivan on Rosewood Drive.

Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to hospital in Windsor for treatment.

No charges have been laid.