Two Arrested After Police Interrupt A Break-And-Enter At Storage Facility

Windsor Police policed= arrested two suspects after stopping a break-and-enter in progress at a business in Walkerville.

Police say that just before 5:00am Tuesday they responded to a report of a break-in at a storage facility in the 800 block of Walker Road. Officers immediately set up a perimeter around the property and blocked all points of exit. Officers searched the property and located two male suspects. One suspect was taken into custody without incident, while the other attempted to flee but was arrested after a short foot chase.

Subsequent to the arrests, officers learned the suspects had broken into eight storage units. They also located and seized a homemade taser and a pellet gun.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Gary Wessel, 48, has been charged with the following:

Break-and-enter into a business

Break-and-enter of a non-dwelling unit (x8)

Possession of break-and-enter tools

Wearing a disguise to commit an offence

Possession of a of a restricted weapon

Possession of a restricted weapon while prohibited

Mischief

Breach of probation (x2)

Terrance McCandless, 42, has been charged with the following:

Break-and enter into a business

Break-and-enter of a non-dwelling unit (x8)

Wearing a disguise to commit an offence

Possession of a restricted weapon (x2)

Breach of probation

Breach of a release order (x2)

Possession of a restricted weapon while prohibited (x2)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.