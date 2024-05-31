Two Arrested After Loaded Shotguns Seized

The Windsor Police Service has arrested two people and seized two loaded shotguns following a firearm investigation.

Police say that shortly before 6:00pm Thursday, the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) responded to a call about possible firearms inside an apartment building in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue. Once on scene, the officers reviewed surveillance video that showed two men carrying what appeared to be shotguns into the building.

Officers searched the building and quickly located and arrested the two suspects in question. A sawed-off shotgun and a semi-automatic shotgun were found inside separate apartments and seized as evidence.

A 33-year-old and a 28-year-old are facing several charges.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.