Suspect Charged Following Stabbing

Tuesday May 21st, 2024, 4:31pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police has charged a 25-year-old man following a stabbing over the weekend.

Shortly after midnight on May 20th 2024, police were called to a residence in the 300 block of University Avenue East for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his face. The victim was admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers quickly located a suspect on the premises and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon and breach of probation. At the time of the offence, he was on probation and prohibited from possessing weapons following an incident earlier this year.

