SIU Concludes Investigation Into Man’s Broken Wrist After Arrest By Windsor Police Officers

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit has found no reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the serious injury suffered by a 20-year-old man.

On January 1st, 2024, police received 911 calls about a man causing a disturbance and assaulting people on Bruce Avenue, Shepherd Street West, York Street and Wahketa Street.

According to the SIU, the man fled police before an officer tackled him to the ground. The man punched an officer in the head. An officer again caught up to him and took him down, and the man struggled, an officer punched the man in the head two or three times, and another officer discharged a conducted energy weapon. He was handcuffed and taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken left wrist.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, says that while it was not clear if the man broke his wrist before or during the police interaction, he found no basis for proceeding with charges.